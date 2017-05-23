Edition:
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

7,340.14ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-24.86 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
7,365.00
Open
7,366.00
Day's High
7,376.00
Day's Low
7,267.00
Volume
543,332
Avg. Vol
611,474
52-wk High
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coronation Fund says HY HEPS of 220.7 cents
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Coronation Fund Managers Ltd ::HY diluted headline earnings per share of 220.7 cents.HY revenue declined by 6 pct to 1.9 billion rand.  Full Article

Coronation Fund Managers says AUM at June 30 of 599 bln rand
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :Total assets under management as at June 30 2016 were 599 bln rand.  Full Article

Coronation Fund Managers says H1 HEPS falls 7 pct
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd : Reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2016 . Diluted headline earnings per share of 229.7 cents . Combined with total net outflows of R48 billion, resulted in a marginal decline in assets under management over six- month period to R606 billion (September 2015: r610 billion). . Interim dividend per share of 229 cents .Despite recent rally, we expect asset price fluctuations to remain heightened as investors react to news of day.  Full Article

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd News

BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers assets under management as at June end were r579 bln

* Coronation's total assets under management as at 30 June 2017 were r579 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

