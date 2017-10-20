Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)
2.06SGD
23 Oct 2017
$0.02 (+0.98%)
$2.04
$2.06
$2.07
$2.05
10,152,300
11,999,019
$2.17
$1.87
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4 million
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust
Capitaland Mall Trust says trustee entered sale and purchase agreement
Capitaland Mall Trust
Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q2 Distribution Per Unit 2.74 Singapore cents
Capitaland Mall Trust
BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4 million
* Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4 million versus S$169.7 million