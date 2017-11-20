Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comarch Q3 net result swings to loss of 3.6 mln zlotys

Nov 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q3 REVENUE 260.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 224.0 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 NET LOSS 3.6 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 8.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 7.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 10.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.

Comarch receives debt note from Tauron Dystrybucja

Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::RECEIVES AS LEADER OF CONSORTIUM A DEBT NOTE FROM TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA TO JOINTLY PAY 30.2 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF THE CO, APATOR RECTOR, TUKAJ MAPPING CENTRAL EUROPE AND EUROSYSTEM‍​.

Comarch in consortium signs 137.8 mln zloty gross deal

Oct 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH POLISH STATE TREASURY, MAXIMUM REMUNERATION IS SET AT 137.8 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS.CONSORTIUM TO DELIVER AND IMPLEMENT DIGITAL RECORDING SYSTEM OF COURT HEARINGS IN COMMON COURTS IN POLAND.

Comarch signs 4.8 mln deal for implementation of IT solutions on Wawel Royal Castle

May 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::SAYS THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL FOR IT SOLUTIONS AND TRAINING FOR 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS WITH MUSEUM MANAGING WAWEL ROYAL CASTLE IN KRAKOW.

Comarch Q1 net profit shrinks to 4.8 mln zlotys

May 23 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 242.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 243.2 MILLION ZLOTYS .Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING LOSS WAS 11.3 MILLION ZLOTYS PROFIT 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS .