Comarch SA (CMR.WA)
148.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
2.00zł (+1.37%)
146.00zł
148.00zł
149.50zł
148.00zł
137
3,595
244.90zł
127.50zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Comarch Q3 net result swings to loss of 3.6 mln zlotys
Nov 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA
Comarch receives debt note from Tauron Dystrybucja
Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA
Comarch in consortium signs 137.8 mln zloty gross deal
Oct 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA
Comarch signs 4.8 mln deal for implementation of IT solutions on Wawel Royal Castle
May 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA
Comarch Q1 net profit shrinks to 4.8 mln zlotys
May 23 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA
BRIEF-Comarch Reaches Agreement With ARiMR
* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH ARIMR (AGENCY FOR RESTRUCTURING AND MODERNISATION OF AGRICULTURE)