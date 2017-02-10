Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cemex, GCC announce pricing of stake in Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua

Cemex Sab De Cv : Cemex and GCC announce pricing of 15.6% stake in grupo cementos de chihuahua . Cemex Sab De Cv says priced secondary offerings of 51.8 million shares of GCC, currently owned by CEMEX, at price of mexican pesos 95 per share .Says announced they priced their secondary offerings of 51.8 million shares of common stock of gcc.

Cemex says US securities commission investigates new cement plant in Colombia

Cemex SAB de CV : Said on Friday received a subpoena from United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking information to determine whether there have been any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) . Says subpoena is related to irregularities reported by CEMEX regarding new cement plant being built by CEMEX Colombia [nL2N1C000Z] . Says at this point is unable to predict the duration, scope, or outcome of the SEC investigation or any other investigation that may arise .Says does not expect this matter to have a material adverse impact on its consolidated results of operations, liquidity or financial position.

Cemex announces expiration and final settlement of its tender offer for 7.25 pct senior secured notes due 2021

Cemex Sab De CV :Cemex announces expiration and final settlement of its tender offer for 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021.

Cemex announces tender offer for 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021

Cemex Sab De Cv : Cemex announces tender offer for 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021 .Says to purchase up to u.s.$500 million of outstanding 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021.

Teamsters says Cemex and Central Concrete reach tentative agreement

Teamsters: Teamster ready mix drivers reach tentative agreement . Offer includes "significant wage and benefit increases while holding fast on other terms and conditions that employers attempted to modify" .Cemex and Central Concrete reach tentative agreement on Aug. 7.

Cemex and Kosmos Cement Company have voluntarily entered into a settlemt with the EPA

Cemex Sab De Cv : Cemex and its affiliate, Kosmos Cement Company, have voluntarily entered into a settlemt with the EPA .Cemex says under settlement, additional emissions monitoring and reduction equipment will be installed at 5 plants.

Cemex and Kosmos Cement Company have voluntarily entered into a settlemt with the EPA

Cemex Sab De Cv : Cemex and its affiliate, Kosmos Cement Company, have voluntarily entered into a settlemt with the EPA .Cemex says under settlement, additional emissions monitoring and reduction equipment will be installed at 5 plants.

Cemex SAB de CV sees 2016 consolidated volumes to remain flat in cement

Cemex SAB de CV : Sees 2016 consolidated volumes to grow by low single digit in ready-mix . Sees 2016 consolidated volumes to remain flat in cement .Sees 2016 consolidated volumes to remain flat in aggregates.

Cemex SAB De CV says Q2 net income rose 81 pct to $205 mln y-o-y

Cemex SAB De CV : Net income for quarter increased 81% on a year-over-year, reaching $205 million . Net sales in operations in Mexico increased 7% in q2 of 2016 to $796 million . Operating earnings before other expenses, net, in Q2 increased 11% and 24% on a like-to-like basis to $539 million . Operating EBITDA increased 6% during Q2 to $771 million . Consolidated net sales reached $3.7 billion during Q2, an increase of 6% on a like-to-like basis adjusting for currency . Operating EBITDA increased by 16% on a like-to-like basis during quarter . Says total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by $1,151 million during quarter . Cemex's operations in United States reported net sales of $1,036 million in Q2 of 2016, up 3% .Controlling interest net income improved 81% during Q2 of 2016 to $205 million from $114 million in Q2.

Cemex Philippines to invest $300 mln on new cement plant

Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc : Says will invest $300 million on a new cement plant Further company coverage: [CHP.PS] (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales) ((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com;)).