Natixis SA:UBS AG and five other banks and brokerages agreed to pay roughly $103 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig prices for U.S. municipal securities.Wednesday's accords include payments of $100.5 million to investors. Two of the defendants, France's Natixis SA and Societe Generale, also agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve related claims by 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.If approved by a federal judge, the private settlements would end nearly eight years of class action litigation, and result in more than $226 million of payouts from 11 defendants, led by $44.6 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Several banks have during that time also agreed to pay more than $740 million, led by JPMorgan's $228 million, to resolve related probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and state regulators. At least 17 people were convicted or pleaded guilty, the Justice Department has said.Wednesday's private settlements included $32 mln with UBS, $28.45 mln with Natixis, $25.41 mln with Societe Generale, $9.75 mln with Piper Jaffray Cos, $3.5 mln with Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's National Westminster Bank, and $1.4 mln with George K. Baum & Co, court papers show.Other defendants that have settled with investors and regulators are Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and General Electric Co GE.N, UBS has also settled with regulators, and Morgan Stanley MS.N with investors.