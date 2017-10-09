Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India names nine new executive directors in state-run banks

Oct 9 (Reuters) - :Govt. names nine new executive directors in state-run banks .Govt. names new executive directors in Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank and Dena Bank .

Can Fin Homes says Canara Bank proposes diluting stake in co to 30 pct

Can Fin Homes Ltd : Promoter Canara Bank informed co that they have intimated RBI about proposal to dilute their stake to 30 pct by March 31, 2017 .Canara Bank appoints merchant/investment bankers for share sale in co.

Canara Bank June-qtr profit down 52 pct

Canara Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 2.29 billion rupees versus net profit of 4.79 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 102.02 billion rupees versus 111.40 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 9.71 percent versus 9.40 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter provisions 14.93 billion rupees versus 13.60 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter net NPA 6.69 percent versus 6.42 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 459.6 million rupees . Says provision coverage ratio as on June 30, 2016 is 50.82 percent .

Canara Bank posts March-qtr loss

Canara Bank Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 39.05 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.13 billion rupees year ago . India's Canara Bank says March-quarter interest earned 107.33 billion rupees versus 111.03 billion rupees year ago . India's Canara Bank says March-quarter provisions 63.32 billion rupees versus 10.10 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter gross NPA 9.40 percent versus 5.84 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter net NPA 6.42 percent versus 3.90 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 3.01 billion rupees .

Canara Bank Ltd says Strike by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC)

Canara Bank Ltd:Canara Bank has informed BSE that the Bank has been informed that the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has given a call for strike on February 29, 2016.The above is a strike call given by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) is at Industry Level and not for Bank level issues. In our Bank, only one Association ie., Canara Bank Officers’ Association is affiliated to AIBOC.

Canara Bank Ltd says All India Bank Employees' Association calls for all-India strike on Jan 8

Canara Bank Ltd:All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has given a call for all India industry-wide strike on January 08, 2016.In the Bank, the Canara Bank Employees' Union (Regd) being affiliated to AIBEA would be on strike in the event of strike materializing on January 08, 2016.

Canara Bank Ltd says All India Bank Officers' Confederation gives strike call on Dec 11

Canara Bank Ltd:Bank has been informed that the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has given a call for strike on December 11, 2015.Strike call given by All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) is at industry level and not for bank level issues.In Canara Bank only one association i.e., Canara Bank Officers' Association is affiliated to AIBOC.