Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)
96.00GBp
1:56pm IST
-0.75 (-0.78%)
96.75
100.00
100.00
96.00
33,683
428,895
159.74
88.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Connect Group appoints David Bauernfeind as CFO
Connect Group Plc
Connect Group says forecasts remain in line with market expectations
Connect Group Plc
Connect Group PLC announces five year contract extension with Northern & Shell
Connect Group PLC:Says that Smiths News has reached an agreement with Northern & Shell to extend its newspaper and magazine wholesaling contract until March 2021.Says contract is valued at c£83 mln pa (at FY15 values) equating to 6% of the national newspaper and magazine distribution market. Full Article
BRIEF-Connect completes sale of Education & Care division to RM plc
* Says sale of its education & care division to RM plc has completed today