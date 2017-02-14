Edition:
Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

537.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs537.15
Open
Rs537.00
Day's High
Rs545.40
Day's Low
Rs533.40
Volume
439,606
Avg. Vol
539,251
52-wk High
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98

Can Fin Homes says Canara Bank proposes diluting stake in co to 30 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Can Fin Homes Ltd : Promoter Canara Bank informed co that they have intimated RBI about proposal to dilute their stake to 30 pct by March 31, 2017 .Canara Bank appoints merchant/investment bankers for share sale in co.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes appoints Sarada Kumar as MD
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Can Fin Homes Ltd :Appoints Sarada Kumar Hota as MD; accepts resignation of C Ilango as MD.  Full Article

Can Fin Homes Ltd News

