Edition:
India

CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)

CNPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€20.19
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
349,614
52-wk High
€21.38
52-wk Low
€15.19

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CNP Assurances issues first tier 3 euro-denominated subordinated bonds
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

CNP Assurances : Successful issue of the first tier 3 euro-denominated subordinated bonds . Bonds, issued in an amount of 1 billion euros, are non-callable bullet bonds and will mature in 6 years . Bonds, pay a 1.875 pct fixed rate of interest until Oct. 2022 .Issue was placed with 335 investors and the order book totalled 7 billion euros.  Full Article

CNP Assurances - H1 net profit of 620 million euros, up 0.8 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Cnp Assurances Sa :First-Half 2016 results, attributable net profit for the period of 620 million euros, up 0.8 pct (8.7 pct like-for-like).  Full Article

CNP Assurances H1 attributable net profit of 620 million euros, up 0.8 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

CNP Assurances : H1 attributable net profit for the period of 620 million euros ($686.03 million), up 0.8 pct (8.7 pct like-for-like) . H1 EBIT of 1,280 million euros, up 3.6 pct (14.9 pct like-for-like) .H1 premium income of 17.3 billion euros, up 6.4 pct (10.2 pct like-for-like).  Full Article

Recent floods to cost French insurers 1 bln euro - group
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

French insurance association: confirms initial estimate on insured damages cost from recent floods at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Paris bureau) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495452; Reuters Messaging: michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).  Full Article

CD Partenaires and CNP Assurances launch new life insurance contract
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

CNP Assurances SA :CD Partenaires and CNP Assurances launch Eyden Life, a new life insurance contract.  Full Article

CNP Assurances Q1 EBIT up 10.8 pct at 513 mln euros
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

CNP Assurances SA : Reports Q1 attributable net profit of 281 million euros ($319.8 million), up 0.3 pct as reported (up 10.3 pct like-for-like) . Q1 EBIT is 513 million euros, up 10.8 pct like-for-like (down 4.7 pct as reported) . Q1 premium income of €9.0 billion, up 13.5 pct like-for-like (up 8.4 pct as reported) .The quarter's performance was shaped by an unfavourable basis of comparison on the currency market and the equity market.  Full Article

CNP Assurances invests in crowdlending platform Lendix
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

CNP Assurances SA:Invests in Lendix. crowdlending platform for SMEs.  Full Article

CNP Assurances signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

CNP Assurances SA:Signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora.The agreed purchase price for the two stakes combined is $700 million.CNP Assurances intends to finance this transaction using existing own financial resources.The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.CNP Assurances enters into agreement to acquire 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora from Banco BTG Pactual. Caixa Economica Federal holds indirectly 49 pct in both companies.  Full Article

CNP Assurances proposes FY 2015 dividend of EUR 0.77/share
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

CNP Assurances SA:FY 2015 cash dividend of 0.77 euros per share to be recommended at the annual general meeting.  Full Article

CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue‍​
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

CNP Assurances SA:CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue‍​.Completed a $500 million subordinated bond private placement with a major institutional investor.Final maturity is 33 years, with a first call date after 13 years.Settlement is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2016‍​.Fixed for life issue will pay a 6 pct coupon in dollars which, after swap for euros, is in line with the level of the last notes issued by cnp assurances in Dec. 2015.Issue is structured to be recognized as capital.  Full Article

CNP Assurances SA News

Brazil's Caixa Seguridade reaches new distribution deal with CNP

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA reached a new distribution deal with France's CNP Assurances SA through 2041, a securities filing on Friday showed.

» More CNPP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials