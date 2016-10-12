Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CNP Assurances : Successful issue of the first tier 3 euro-denominated subordinated bonds . Bonds, issued in an amount of 1 billion euros, are non-callable bullet bonds and will mature in 6 years . Bonds, pay a 1.875 pct fixed rate of interest until Oct. 2022 .Issue was placed with 335 investors and the order book totalled 7 billion euros.

Cnp Assurances Sa :First-Half 2016 results, attributable net profit for the period of 620 million euros, up 0.8 pct (8.7 pct like-for-like).

CNP Assurances : H1 attributable net profit for the period of 620 million euros ($686.03 million), up 0.8 pct (8.7 pct like-for-like) . H1 EBIT of 1,280 million euros, up 3.6 pct (14.9 pct like-for-like) .H1 premium income of 17.3 billion euros, up 6.4 pct (10.2 pct like-for-like).

French insurance association: confirms initial estimate on insured damages cost from recent floods at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) ($1 = 0.8870 euros)

CNP Assurances SA :CD Partenaires and CNP Assurances launch Eyden Life, a new life insurance contract.

CNP Assurances SA : Reports Q1 attributable net profit of 281 million euros ($319.8 million), up 0.3 pct as reported (up 10.3 pct like-for-like) . Q1 EBIT is 513 million euros, up 10.8 pct like-for-like (down 4.7 pct as reported) . Q1 premium income of €9.0 billion, up 13.5 pct like-for-like (up 8.4 pct as reported) .The quarter's performance was shaped by an unfavourable basis of comparison on the currency market and the equity market.

CNP Assurances SA:Invests in Lendix. crowdlending platform for SMEs.

CNP Assurances SA:Signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora.The agreed purchase price for the two stakes combined is $700 million.CNP Assurances intends to finance this transaction using existing own financial resources.The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.CNP Assurances enters into agreement to acquire 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora from Banco BTG Pactual. Caixa Economica Federal holds indirectly 49 pct in both companies.

CNP Assurances SA:FY 2015 cash dividend of 0.77 euros per share to be recommended at the annual general meeting.

CNP Assurances SA:CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue‍​.Completed a $500 million subordinated bond private placement with a major institutional investor.Final maturity is 33 years, with a first call date after 13 years.Settlement is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2016‍​.Fixed for life issue will pay a 6 pct coupon in dollars which, after swap for euros, is in line with the level of the last notes issued by cnp assurances in Dec. 2015.Issue is structured to be recognized as capital.