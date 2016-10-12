CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
French insurance association: confirms initial estimate on insured damages cost from recent floods at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Paris bureau) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495452; Reuters Messaging: michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)). Full Article
CNP Assurances SA:Invests in Lendix. crowdlending platform for SMEs. Full Article
CNP Assurances SA:Signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora.The agreed purchase price for the two stakes combined is $700 million.CNP Assurances intends to finance this transaction using existing own financial resources.The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.CNP Assurances enters into agreement to acquire 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora from Banco BTG Pactual. Caixa Economica Federal holds indirectly 49 pct in both companies. Full Article
CNP Assurances SA:FY 2015 cash dividend of 0.77 euros per share to be recommended at the annual general meeting. Full Article
CNP Assurances SA:CNP Assurances completes $500 million private placement issue.Completed a $500 million subordinated bond private placement with a major institutional investor.Final maturity is 33 years, with a first call date after 13 years.Settlement is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2016.Fixed for life issue will pay a 6 pct coupon in dollars which, after swap for euros, is in line with the level of the last notes issued by cnp assurances in Dec. 2015.Issue is structured to be recognized as capital. Full Article
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian insurer Caixa Seguridade Participações SA reached a new distribution deal with France's CNP Assurances SA through 2041, a securities filing on Friday showed.