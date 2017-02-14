Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nova Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd : Nova reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 . Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30 . Q4 revenue $50.2 million . Sees q1 2017 revenue $50 million to $54 million . Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.39 . Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.45 .Gross margin for q4 of 2016 was 56%, compared sequentially with gross margin of 22% in q3 of 2016.

Inter Pipeline says to buy remaining interest in Cold Lake pipeline system

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Deal for $527.5 million . As a result of deal, inter pipeline will own 100% of cold lake pipeline system . Inter pipeline-long-term take-or-pay agreement to trigger construction of new $125 million pipeline connection to kirby north production facility . Inter pipeline - deal is immediately accretive to inter pipeline's ffo per share and fully consolidates ownership of cold lake pipeline system . Inter pipeline - also, co to enter long-term take-or-pay deal with canadian natural to transport diluent, bitumen blend for kirby north sagd oil sands project .Inter pipeline to acquire remaining interest in the cold lake pipeline system and announces new oil sands transportation agreement.

Canadian Natural Resources announces sale of stake in the Cold Lake Pipeline

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Canadian natural resources ltd - upon closing of transaction company will receive gross proceeds of $350 million in cash . Canadian natural resources - expects to record an after-tax gain on disposition of approximately $200 million, based upon preliminary value allocations . Canadian natural resources - transaction consists of monetization of co's entire 15% interest of cold lake pipeline, 14.7% interest in cold lake limited partnership . Canadian natural resources-upon closing of deal co will receive 6.4 million common shares of inter pipeline at an ascribed value of $177.5 million . Canadian natural resources - after completion of sale, co will retain access to cold lake pipeline system for portions of company's crude oil volumes .Canadian natural resources limited announces the sale of its ownership interest in the cold lake pipeline.

Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1 bln in 5.5 year notes

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Canadian natural resources limited prices C$1.0 billion in 5.5 year notes .Priced C$1.0 billion principal amount of 3.31% medium-term notes due feb 11, 2022 at a price of c$99.985 per c$100 principal amount.

Canadian Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $0.31

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly loss per share $0.31; qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.19 . Says forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 514,000 and 563,000 bbl/d of crude oil . Sees annual 2016 production levels to average between 1,705 and 1,735 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties . q3/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 458,000 and 484,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls . Sees q3 natural gas production between 1,645 mmcf/d and 1,685 mmcf/d . Qtrly daily natural gas production before royalties 1,689 mmcf/d versus 1,779 mmcf/d . Says corporate production volumes averaged 783,988 boe/d in q2/16, representing a 3% decrease . Qtrly daily crude oil and ngls production before royalties 502,410 bbl/d versus 509,047 bbl/d .Reallocated $50 million of development capital across basin while remaining within annual corporate capital guidance.

Canadian Natural says returned to normal operations at Pelican Lake facility following wildfire threat

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :Says "has returned to normal operations" at its pelican lake facility following wildfire threat, including the restart of 800 bpd of temporarily shut-in production.

Canadian Natural says Horizon oil sands operations remain stable

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :Says wildfire a safe distance from Horizon oil sands project, current operations remain stable.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - Alberta regulator sets steam restriction at CNRL oil sands project - Reuters News

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:The Alberta Energy Regulator said on Monday it is implementing additional requirements at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Primrose oil sands project after concluding excessive steaming caused a 6,648-barrel bitumen emulsion leak in 2013 - RTRS.The requirements include permanent limits on the steam volumes the company is allowed to use to extract bitumen from underground reservoirs and a requirement that CNRL seek approval for each steaming cycle at its Primrose East site."The restrictions do amount to a permanent ongoing reduction in the intensity of the company's operations.The company will not be able to pursue its original operating strategy at Primrose," said Kirk Bailey, executive vice president of operations at the AER. CNRL has been operating under steam restrictions at Primrose since the seepage was discovered.Bitumen emulsion - a mixture of bitumen, sand and water - was discovered oozing to the surface at two locations at CNRL's Primrose project in northern Alberta in May 2013.Two more leaks were discovered over the next month, prompting the AER to impose restrictions on the site and launch an investigation.The investigation, described by Bailey as one of the most complicated ever undertaken by the AER, concluded the seepages were caused by excessive steam volumes along open conduits such as wellbores, natural fractures and faults and hydraulically-induced fractures.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces quarterly dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited:Declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.23 per common share.Dividend will be payable December 31 to shareholders of record date as on December 11.