Canadian National Railway Co announces C$500 mln debt offering

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :CN announces C$500-million debt offering.Says ‍announced a public debt offering of C$500 million 3.6% notes due 2047​.

Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement

May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co :Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement.Teamsters canada - details of tentative agreement will not be released until members have had a chance to review document.

Genesee & Wyoming enters into agreement to acquire Providence and Worcester Railroad Company

Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Genesee & Wyoming Inc. enters into agreement to acquire providence and worcester railroad company . In first year of operation, g&w anticipates p&w will generate approximately $35 million of revenue and $12 million of ebitda . Expects to fund about $126 million acquisition through revolving credit facility under which it had available capacity of $542 million . g&w expects annual diluted eps accretion from acquisition of approximately 2% . Deal for $126 million . Deal for $25.00 per share .Expects to sell land in east providence, r.i., which was developed through a $12 million investment.

CN to purchase its common shares under specific share repurchase programs

Canadian National Railway : Canadian National Railway Co says purchases will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares announced on Oct. 27, 2015 . Will enter into three share repurchase agreements with third parties to repurchase common shares through daily purchases .CN to purchase its common shares under specific share repurchase programs.

CN announces US$650-million debt offering

Canadian National Railway Co : Plans to use net proceeds from offering for redemption and refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, and share repurchases . CN announces US$650-million debt offering . Announced a public debt offering of us$650 million 3.20% notes due 2046 .CN announces US$650-Million debt offering.

Canadian National posts Q2 earnings C$1.10/shr

Canadian National Railway : Qtrly carloadings declined 12 per cent and revenue ton-miles declined 11 per cent . Qtrly operating ratio of 54.5 per cent was an improvement of 1.9-points over prior-year quarter . Reiterate April 25, 2016, financial outlook of aiming to deliver 2016 EPS in line with last year's adjusted diluted EPS of C$4.44 . Canadian National says assumes U.S. housing starts in range of 1.2 million units and U.S. motor vehicle sales of approximately 17.5 million units for 2016 . Co says now expects total carloads for 2016 will decrease in mid-single-digit range . For balance of 2016, expect some markets to remain strong, including lumber and panels, automotive, refined petroleum products . For balance of 2016, shipments of commodities related to oil and gas development expected to decrease relative to last year . 2016 net income of C$858 million, or C$1.10 per diluted share . Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.11 . Q2 earnings per share c$1.10 . Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to c$2.842 billion . Says now assumes that north american industrial production for year will be slightly negative . "CN continued to face a very challenging volume environment in Q2" . On a constant currency basis, net income for Q2 would have been lower by C$23 million, or C$0.03 per diluted share . Says "anticipate a bumper grain crop in canada" . Now assumes 2016/2017 grain crops in both canada and u.s. Will be above their respective five-year averages.

Canadian National Railway declares Q3 2016 dividend of C$0.375

Canadian National Railway Co :Declares third-quarter 2016 dividend; quarterly dividend of thirty-seven-and-one-half cents per common share will be paid.

Canadian National Railway says Luc Jobin to become CEO

Canadian National Railway Co : Luc Jobin will become CN president and chief executive officer on July 1, 2016 . Mongeau would step down as president and CEO at end of June, and he will resign as company director on June 30, 2016 .Jobin will replace Claude Mongeau as a CN director.

Canadian National Railway appoints Ghislain Houle as CFO

Canadian National Railway Co : CN appoints Mike Cory as chief operating officer and Ghislain Houle as chief financial officer . Cory's and Houle's appointments will take effect July 1 .As part of management transition, Jim Vena will retire as CN executive vice-president and chief operating officer on July 1.

Canada TSB says launching an investigation into collision involving two Canadian National trains

Transportation Safety Board Of Canada : Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says Launching An Investigation Into A Collision Involving Two Canadian National Trains Near Carvel, Alberta .Transportation Safety Board Of Canada Says No Derailment Or Injuries Were Reported.