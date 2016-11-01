Edition:
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

276.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs279.85
Open
Rs284.85
Day's High
Rs284.85
Day's Low
Rs274.10
Volume
285,055
Avg. Vol
357,868
52-wk High
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Plyboards (India) Sept qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Century Plyboards (India) Ltd - sept quarter net profit 492.9 million rupees versus profit 469.2 million rupees year ago .Century Plyboards (India) Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 4.96 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Century Plyboards disinvested shareholding in Innovation Pacific Singapore
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Disinvested its entire shareholding in its subsidiary Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. .  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) to dispose off investments in unit Pacific Singapore
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : To dispose off its investments in unit Pacific Singapore . Agreement for sale not yet entered, sale expectd to be completed within next 3 months .  Full Article

Century Plyboards India says Singapore unit incorporates step-down unit in Vietnam
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd : Unit Innovation Pacific Singapore Pte. Ltd. has incorporated a step-down subsidiary Vietnam Innovation Pacific Jsc .  Full Article

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd acquires controlling stake in Innovation Pacific Singapore Pvt Ltd
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd:Acquisition of controlling stake in a company.Acquired 51 percent stake in innovation pacific Singapore pvt ltd.Co has plans to further invest 70 million rupees in near future.  Full Article

