Century Textile and Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 20.24 billion rupees . India's Century Textile and Industries Ltd - net loss in June quarter last year was 432.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 19.44 billion rupees . Approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis for INR 2 billion corporate loan of INR 3.50 billion .