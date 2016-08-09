Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Rs666.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Century Textile and Industries posts June-qtr profit
Century Textile and Industries Ltd
BRIEF-Grasim Industries says no proposal considered by board regarding merger with Century Textiles
* Says clarifies on news item regarding merger with Century Textiles