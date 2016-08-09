Edition:
India

Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Textile and Industries posts June-qtr profit
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Century Textile and Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 20.24 billion rupees . India's Century Textile and Industries Ltd - net loss in June quarter last year was 432.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 19.44 billion rupees . Approved issue of NCDs on private placement basis for INR 2 billion corporate loan of INR 3.50 billion .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Century Textile and Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Grasim Industries says no proposal considered by board regarding merger with Century Textiles

* Says clarifies on news item regarding merger with Century Textiles

» More CNTY.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials