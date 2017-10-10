Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS)
289.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs4.05 (+1.42%)
Rs285.80
Rs286.50
Rs291.40
Rs286.50
13,204,235
4,632,138
Rs337.30
Rs233.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coal India signs MoA for National Coal Wage Agreement-X
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Coal India Ltd
Coal India Sept qtr consol profit down about 77 pct
Coal India Ltd
India's Coal Ministry says Coal India targets to produce 71.77 MT of coking coal by 2019-20
India's Coal Ministry: CIL targets to produce 71.77 MT of coking Coal by 2019-20 . CIL is also aiming to enhance its Coal production to 1000 million tonnes by 2019-20 . Full Article
India's Coal Ministry says Coal India to produce 11.11 pct more coal in 2016-17
Coal India Ltd
Coal India seeks members' nod for share buyback of up to 36.50 bln rupees
Coal India Ltd
Coal India to consider buyback of equity shares
Coal India Ltd
Coal India signs deal with Solar Energy Corp of India
Coal India Ltd
NTPC incorporates JV company "Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayn Limited" with Coal India
NTPC Ltd
Coal India unit South Eastern Coalfields approves buyback
Coal India Ltd
Coal India unit approves buyback of equity shares of up to 7.89 bln rupees
Coal India Ltd
India raises $1.5 bln in IPO of reinsurer GIC Re
MUMBAI The Indian government raised about 98 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Friday by selling some of its shares in General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re), the nation's top reinsurer, in the country's biggest listing in seven years.