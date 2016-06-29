Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cobham Plc : Cobham plc appoints new Chief Financial Officer . Appointment of David Mellors as chief financial officer . Starting date is to be confirmed but not expected to be later than 1 January 2017 .Cobham plc appoints new Chief Financial Officer.

Cobham Plc : BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies procured subscribers for remaining 15.9 million shares not validly taken up in rights issue .BofA Merrill Lynch and Jefferies International limited have procured subscribers at a price of 138 pence per new ordinary share..

Bookrunner : Cobham: bookrunner says books are covered; order below 138p risk missing the transaction; books will close at 9am uk for rights issue (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Cobham Plc :Received acceptances in respect of 553.4 million new shares (representing about 97.21 pct of shares offered) pursuant to rights issue.

Bookrunner : Cobham: bookrunner says price guidance of reference to market; books expected to close with short notice today on rights issue (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).

Cobham Plc : Cobham wins major raims contract . Cobham awarded major contract by Airbus to provide raims .Major contract is worth several hundred million usd over period.

Cobham Plc : Confirms that it intends to raise £506.7 million (before expenses) by way of rights issue . 1 for 2 fully underwritten rights issue of 569,287,950 new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of £506.7 million (approximately £487 million net of expenses) . Directors intend to take up in full new ordinary shares to which they are entitled under rights issue . Confirms its intention to pay a rebased total dividend in respect of 2016 which is equal in absolute quantum to £126 million dividend announced for 2015 . Issue price of 89 pence per new ordinary share represents a discount of 45.4% to closing price on 31 may 2016 . Rights issue is fully underwritten by BofA Merrill lynch and jefferies international limited and is not subject to shareholder approval .Board is planning to reduce group's indebtedness through rights issue, which it believes to be in shareholders' best interests.

Cobham PLC:Says it has completed the divestment of its Surveillance business, to an affiliate of Marlin Equity Partners for US$10 mln cash.

Cobham Plc:Says it has completed the divestment of its Metelics business to M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc for $38 mln in cash.

Meggitt PLC:Confirms that acquisition of advanced composites businesses of Cobham plc (Cobham Advanced Composites Limited, Compass Composites Products Inc and certain assets of Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc) for $200 mln in cash has been completed.Says acquired businesses will be integrated into Meggitt's polymers and composites division.