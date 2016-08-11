Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)
CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
221.70INR
23 Oct 2017
221.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.80 (-1.69%)
Rs-3.80 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs225.50
Rs225.50
Open
Rs223.50
Rs223.50
Day's High
Rs227.40
Rs227.40
Day's Low
Rs220.00
Rs220.00
Volume
25,460
25,460
Avg. Vol
101,171
101,171
52-wk High
Rs277.00
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20
Rs190.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Coffee Day Enterprises posts June-qtr consol profit
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises approves merger of Coffee Day Overseas with co
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Coffee Day Enterprises posts March-qtr consol profit
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs on private placement basis