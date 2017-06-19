Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo

June 19 (Reuters) - COFINIMMO SA ::NEW ACQUISITION IN GERMANY FOR COFINIMMO.ACQUIRES CHRISTINENHOF RESIDENCE IN LÜNEBURG (LOWER SAXONY) FOR 12.6 MILLION EUR.HAS AMBITION TO BRING TO 50 % SHARE OF HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE SEGMENT IN GLOBAL PORTFOLIO BY END OF 2019.

Cofinimmo reports results of the public tender offer

Cofinimmo SA : Results of the public tender offer for its outstanding 2.00% 190.8 million euros ($212.88 million) convertible bond due 2018 . This represents approximately 4.1% in outstanding nominal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018 . Cash repurchase price for the public tender offer will be equal to 131.43 euros per convertible bond due 2018 . Total principal amount of the convertible bonds due 2018 to be repurchased via the public tender offer is equal to 7.8 million euros .Settlement of the public tender offer will take place on Sept. 22, 2016.

Cofinimmo launches offering of convertible bonds and repurchase of convertible bonds

Cofinimmo SA : Launches an offering of convertible bonds of up to about 220 million euros ($245.21 million) and the repurchase of its outstanding 190.8 million euro 2.00 pct convertible bonds due 2018 . Private placement of convertible bonds due 2021 followed by a public offer in Belgium limited to existing shareholders .Initial amount of the offering will be approximately 150 million euros; The final size of the offering will be up to approximately 220 million euros.

Cofinimmo acquires 4 buildings in Brussels

Cofinimmo SA : Says acquired on Aug. 1 medical office building Oranjeplein, in Goirle, the Netherlands - investment amounts to 4.5 million euros ($5.0 million) .Acquired on Aug. 5 shares of four companies, each owner of an office building in Brussels - transaction values the buildings at 57.9 million euros.

Cofinimmo H1 result on the portfolio: 0.58 euros per share

Cofinimmo SA : H1 net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) - group share: 2.86 euros ($3.17) per share (compared to 3.35 euros at June 30, 2015) . H1 result on the portfolio: 0.58 euros per share (compared to -0.38 euro at June 30, 2015) . H1 net result - group share: 1.65 euro per share (compared to 3.04 euro at June 30, 2015) . Confirmation of the gross dividend forecast for the 2016 financial year, payable in 2017: 5.50 euros per ordinary share .Forecast confirmation of the net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) – group share for the 2016 financial year : 6.19 euros per share.

Cofinimmo acquires nursing home in Germany

Cofinimmo SA : Recently signed new commitments for 25 million euros ($27.44 million) in healthcare real estate, the segment that ranks first in its portfolio . On July 22, the Cofinimmo group acquired the Seniorenresidenz Calau, a nursing home in Germany, located in Calau, in the Brandenburg region . A ‘double net’ lease contract was signed for a fixed period of 25 years, with a five-year extension option .The investment value stands at 9.1 million euros and the gross initial rental yield at 6.14 pct.

Cofinimmo acquires office building at 46 Arts/Kunstlaan in Brussels

Cofinimmo SA : Acquires 46 Arts/Kunstlaan in Brussels, the office building adjacent to its building at 47-49 Arts/Kunst .The property has been acquired for 31 million euros ($34.7 million), including registration fees.

Cofinimmo gives FY 2016 guidance

Cofinimmo SA:Confirmation of the forecasted net current result (excluding IAS 39 impact) – Group share (EPRA Result) for the entire 2016 financial year : 6.19 EUR per share.

Cofinimmo to sell Souverain/Vorst 25 building

Cofinimmo SA:Conditional disposal of Souverain/Vorst 25 building.Cofinimmo will retain ownership of adjacent building Souverain/Vorst 23 and intends to convert that part of complex into residential apartments.

Cofinimmo confirms FY 2015 dividend guidance, comments on FY 2016 guidance

Cofinimmo SA:Projects gross dividend distribution of 5.50 euros per ordinary share for the financial year 2016.Forecast of the 2015 dividend is maintained at 5.50 euros gross.Net current result group share: 6.19 eur/share, taking into account a committed investment pipeline of 249.0 million euros over 2016-2018.