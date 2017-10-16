Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cancom: Thomas Volk joins executive board on Nov. 1, 2017

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CANCOM SE ::DGAP-NEWS: CANCOM SE ENLARGES EXECUTIVE BOARD.‍AN ADDITIONAL EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER, CFO THOMAS STARK, IS ALSO TO BE APPOINTED​.‍THOMAS VOLK WILL JOIN EXECUTIVE BOARD OF CANCOM SE ON NOVEMBER 1, 2017 AS PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER​.

Cancom prelim FY EBIT up 24.6 pct at 51.2 million euros

Cancom SE : Topped the one billion mark in revenues . FY revenue rose 9.6 percent to 1.023 billion euros ($1.09 billion) . FY consolidated group revenues, preliminary: 1,022.7 million euros (plus 9.6 percent; 2015: 932.8 million euros) . FY consolidated group EBITDA, preliminary: 72.8 million euros (plus 15.4 percent; 2015: 63.1 million euros) .FY consolidated group EBIT, preliminary: 51.2 million euros (plus 24.6 percent; 2015: 41.1 million euros).

Cancom H1 EBITDA rises to 33.1 mln euros

CANCOM SE : H1 EBIT 22.6 million eur versus 12.9 million eur year ago . H1 EBITDA 33.1 million eur versus 23.7 million eur year ago .H1 revenue 492.2 million eur versus 430.5 million eur year ago.

Cancom Q2 EBITDA jumps 31 percent

Cancom SE : Q2 group revenues 257.5 million eur . Q2 preliminary EBIT rose 52.6 percent to 11.6 million eur .Preliminary Q2 group EBITDA rose by 30.8 percent to 17.0 million eur.

Systemax to sell German operations to Cancom SE

Systemax Inc : Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed. . "transaction will have a positive impact on future overall financial performance of our emea and consolidated operations" .Systemax announces sale of german operations to cancom se.

Allerthal Werke: court settlement in legal challenge against Cancom SE

Allerthal Werke AG :Court settlement in legal challenge against Cancom SE .

Cancom Q1 revenues up 18 pct

Cancom SE : Cancom continues profitable growth in the first quarter of 2016 .Q1 revenue rose 18.4 percent to 234.7 million eur.

Cancom says capital increase fully placed

Cancom SE:Has successfully placed the capital increase announced on March 2, 2016.Placement of the 1,487,957 new shares with institutional investors raises 66.2 million euros gross for the company.Placement price was 44.50 euros per share.Shareholders' subscription rights were rescinded.

Cancom SE to issue up to 1.487 mln new shares​

Cancom SE:Says ‍share capital is to be increased by nominal amount up to euro 1,487,957 (this corresponds to approx. 10 pct of existing share capital) using partly authorised capital 2015/I while rescinding shareholders' statutory subscription rights​.‍Increase will be in exchange for cash contributions, with up to 1,487,957 new, notional no-par-value bearer shares being issued​.Says ‍this will increase company's share capital from euro 14,879,574 up to euro 16,367,531.Says ‍net proceeds from capital increase will be used to strengthen equity base for further organic and inorganic growth of group​.

Cancom buys Xerabit to bolster datacentre, storage business

Cancom SE:Acquisition of Xerabit GmbH strengthens datacentre/storage business in key account segment.Xerabit founders and managers Bernhard Hopp and Guenter Simmnacher will continue to manage business.