Colgate-Palmolive (India) Sept-qtr profit down about 2 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 1.78 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter net sales 10.78 billion rupees versus 11.95 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 4 rupees per share.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad . Industrial land and building was eariler used as toothpowder manufacturing facility which closed in May 2015 .Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold.

Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited : Execution of MoU for sale/transfer of the company's property at Waluj MIDC, Aurangabad . Has identified a suitable buyer to whom the property will be sold . Industrial land and building was earlier used as toothbrush manufacturing facility which was closed in May 2015 Further company coverage: [COLG.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Colgate Palmolive India appoints M.S. Jacob as CFO

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Approved the appointment of M.S. Jacob as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 07 Further company coverage: [COLG.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Colgate-Palmolive India approves renewal of royalty deal with Colgate-Palmolive, U.S.A

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :Approved the renewal of royalty agreement w.e.f Aug. 1, 2016 for a period of 5 years with Colgate-Palmolive Company, U.S.A..

Colgate-Palmolive India June-qtr profit up about 8 pct

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 11.42 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.16 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.15 billion rupees .

Colgate Palmolive (India) March-qtr profit down about 11 pct

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.46 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.64 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 10.91 billion rupees versus 10.22 billion rupees year ago .