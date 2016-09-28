Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Colruyt expects FY consolidated net result stable
Colruyt Nv
Colruyt to pay dividend of 0.8176 euro net
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV
Colruyt sells Pro à Pro to Metro Group
Colruyt NV
Colruyt FY EBITDA rises to 720.3 million euros
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV
Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt confirms FY2015/16 net profit guidance
Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV:Confirms outlook for the consolidated net result of 2015/16 to at least match last year's result (not taking into account the one-off cost of 31.6 million euros).Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor of the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term. Full Article
BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reaches agreement on divestment process with Colruyt
* REACHES AGREEMENT ON FINAL TRANSACTION IN BELGIAN STORE DIVESTMENT PROCESS