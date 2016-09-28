Edition:
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)

COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

44.79EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
€44.65
Open
€44.79
Day's High
€44.94
Day's Low
€44.60
Volume
239,327
Avg. Vol
283,980
52-wk High
€50.37
52-wk Low
€42.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Colruyt expects FY consolidated net result stable
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Colruyt Nv : Expects the consolidated net result of the 2016/17 financial year to match and hopefully slightly exceed last financial year's result .Do not anticipates significant upturn in economic climate nor in consumer confidence in Belgium and France in short term.  Full Article

Colruyt to pay dividend of 0.8176 euro net
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV :Says in accordance with the resolutions carried out at the General Shareholders' Meeting of Sep. 28 a dividend will be paid for the amount of gross 1.12 euro or net 0.8176 euro per share.  Full Article

Colruyt sells Pro à Pro to Metro Group
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Colruyt NV : Sells its French foodservice distribution business Pro à Pro to Metro Group .Transaction comprises the brand name and the operational business, as well as the distribution centres, logistic platforms and truck fleet of Pro à Pro.  Full Article

Colruyt FY EBITDA rises to 720.3 million euros
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV : FY revenue grows 2.9 pct to over 9.1 billion euros ($10.24 billion) (Reuters poll 9.18 billion euros) . FY EBITDA 720.3 million euros versus 722 million euros in Reuters poll . FY net profit 366.3 million euros versus 365 million euros in Reuters poll . FY revenue from retail activities grew by 4.0 pct to 7,062 million . FY revenue from wholesale and foodservice increased by 3.0 pct to 1,569 million euros . Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term . We expect the market to remain competitive in 2016/17 .Will propose a gross dividend of 1.12 euro per share.  Full Article

Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt confirms FY2015/16 net profit guidance
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV:Confirms outlook for the consolidated net result of 2015/16 to at least match last year's result (not taking into account the one-off cost of 31.6 million euros).Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor of the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term.  Full Article

BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reaches agreement on divestment process with Colruyt

* REACHES AGREEMENT ON FINAL TRANSACTION IN BELGIAN STORE DIVESTMENT PROCESS

Earnings vs. Estimates

