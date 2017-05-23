Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)
COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
78.00EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.94 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
£77.06
Open
£77.02
Day's High
£78.10
Day's Low
£76.55
Volume
1,298,955
Avg. Vol
1,017,246
52-wk High
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Egyptian Exchange approves listing of CIB's capital increase
May 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange ::Approves listing of Commercial International Bank Egypt's issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 11.62 billion from EGP 11.54 billion. Full Article
Egypt's CIB posts Q1 net profit of $146.4 mln
Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae
BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago
* Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion