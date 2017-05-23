May 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange ::Approves listing of Commercial International Bank Egypt's issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 11.62 billion from EGP 11.54 billion.

Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae : Posts 2016 first-quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($146.4 million) compared to 1.1 billion in 2015. .Posts 2016 first-quarter net interest income of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds compared to 1.9 billion in 2015..