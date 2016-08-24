Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)
436.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-2.25 (-0.51%)
438.25
437.75
438.50
434.50
47,392
182,684
494.50
321.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Costain Group says H1 underlying operating profit up 21 pct
Costain Group says to deliver FY results in line with expectations
Costain Group PLC confirms award of East Sussex highways services contract
Costain Group PLC:Says further to its announcement on Dec. 17, 2015 of Preferred Bidder status, Costain, engineering solutions provider, confirms that as part of joint venture (JV) it has been awarded contract by East Sussex County Council.Contract is to deliver a comprehensive design, maintenance and improvement service covering over 2,000 miles of highways in the county.Costain is in a 50:50 JV with CH2M; the contract is worth £300m to the JV over seven years.Work is scheduled to commence on May 1, 2016 following a four month mobilisation phase. Full Article
Costain Group PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook
Costain Group PLC:Says that it has continued to perform well and expects to deliver FY 2016 results in line with expectations. Full Article
Costain Group PLC receives contract
Costain Group PLC:Says it has been awarded by Highways England two new key Asset Support Contracts which cover the long-term maintenance and development of highways on the country's Trunk Road Network.Says the ASCs are worth some £750 million over five years and have been awarded in joint venture partnership with Costain sharing a third of the value. Full Article