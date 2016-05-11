Edition:
Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

CPG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,584.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,584.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,906,330
52-wk High
1,765.92
52-wk Low
1,350.96

Latest Key Developments

Compass Group reiterates 2016 profit outlook
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Compass Group Plc : Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8% . Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings . Excellent organic revenue growth of 5.8% . Free cash flow of £396 million, up 23% on h1 2015 . Underlying margin flat before restructuring costs . Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth . Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged . Restructuring plan announced in july 2015 on track to deliver expected savings . Proposed interim dividend up 8.2%, in line with constant currency EPS growth . Expectations for 2016 are positive and unchanged . Our pipeline of new contracts is encouraging . Underlying revenue at £9.7 billion for the six months ended March 31, up 5.8 percent year on year . Incremental restructuring cost of around £50 million will be included in operating profit . H1 underlying operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 724 million stg .Interim dividend up 8.2 percent to 10.6 penceper share.

Compass Group PLC News

