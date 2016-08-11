Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO)
9.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
$9.13
2,477,976
$19.38
$8.08
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Crescent Point Energy Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.03
Crescent Point Energy Corp
Crescent Point Energy Corp Q1 net loss per share $0.17
Crescent Point Energy Corp
Crescent Point Energy confirms March 2016 dividend
Crescent Point Energy:Confirms that dividend to be paid on April 15, 2016, in respect of March 2016 production, for shareholders of record date on March 31, 2016, will be C$0.03 per share. Full Article
Crescent Point Energy Confirms February 2016 Dividend
Crescent Point Energy Corp:confirms that the dividend to be paid on March 15, 2016, in respect of February 2016 production, for shareholders of record on February 29, 2016, will be CDN$0.10 per share. Full Article
U.S. CPSC recalls about 118 mln gallons of Crescent Point Energy's propane gas - Reuters
Crescent Point Energy Corp:Recall of about 118 million gallons (additional units sold in Canada) of Crescent Point Energy's propane gas - RTRS.The recalled propane does not have sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers of a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards. Full Article
Crescent Point Energy Corp confirms Dec. 2015 dividend
Crescent Point Energy Corp:Confirms that the dividend to be paid on Jan.15, 2016, in respect of Dec. 2015 production, for shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2015, will be C$0.10 per share. Full Article
Crescent Point Energy Corp confirms November 2015 dividend
Crescent Point Energy Corp:Confirms that the dividend to be paid on December 15, 2015, in respect of November 2015 production, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015, will be CDN$0.10 per share. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Crescent Point posts profit on higher output, oil prices
CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher realized oil prices and an increase in production.