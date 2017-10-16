Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Link Administration says received regulatory approvals for acquisition

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd ::Received regulatory approvals for acquisition of Capita Asset Services; ​expects to complete acquisition on Nov 3, 2017.

Capita says Unite’s rejection of improved pension transfer proposal "disadvantages" affected employees‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capita Plc :UNITE’S REJECTION OF CAPITA’S IMPROVED PENSION TRANSFER PROPOSAL CLEARLY DISADVANTAGES AFFECTED EMPLOYEES‍​.DURING TALKS WITH UNITE, PUT FORWARD A MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT TO PREVIOUS OFFER.AS UNITE CHOSE TO REJECT OFFER, UNABLE TO GO FORWARD WITH REVISED IMPROVED OFFER AND WILL HAVE TO REVERT TO PREVIOUS OFFER.

UK's Unite says Capita‍ staff will be taking part in nine-day strike

Oct 16 (Reuters) - UK's Unite::‍STRIKE ACTION TO START ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 28 AND END ON NOVEMBER 5​.CAPITA TALKS BREAK DOWN AND STAFF TO STRIKE OVER PENSIONS‍​‍​.STAFF WILL BE TAKING PART IN NINE DAYS OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION.UNION IS CALLING ON COMPANIES WHICH OUTSOURCE CONTRACTS TO CAPITA TO INTERVENE TO SETTLE.

Capita plc appoints Jonathan Lewis as new CEO

Oct 10 (Reuters) - CAPITA PLC ::CAPITA APPOINTS JONATHAN LEWIS AS NEW CEO.‍ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF JONATHAN (JON) LEWIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) WITH EFFECT FROM 1 DECEMBER 2017​.‍NICK GREATOREX, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMPANY AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE UNTIL 30 NOVEMBER 2017​.

Link Administration announces capital raising

June 26 (Reuters) - Link Administration Holdings Ltd :Entered into binding agreement to acquire Capita Asset Services from Capita Plc for £888 million.Acquisition to be funded via fully underwritten A$883 million, 4 for 11 pro rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail rights trading.Balance of acquisition to be funded via combination of existing cash and available debt facilities, including new £485 million acquisition debt facility.Forecasts operating ebitda of A$217 – A$219 million and operating npata of A$120 – A$123 million for fy17.Acquisition has strong positive eps accretion on a pro forma fy17 basis before impact of efficiency benefits.Acquisitiuon expects efficiency benefits of at least £15 million p.a to be fully delivered over medium term.Excluding impact of the acquisition, link group remains on target to return group margins to 34% by 2020.FY2017 final dividend is expected to bring the total dividend for the year to the upper end of the 40 – 60% of npata guidance."Dividend franking is expected to recommence through course of fy2018".

Co-Operative Bank comments on Capita mortgage outsourcing program

Co-operative Bank : Refutes Capita's suggestion that they have delivered an element of transformation programme which bank has not paid for . Existing outsourcing of mortgage processing to Capita continues to operate in a satisfactory manner .There are amounts which bank regards as owing to it by Capita; continues to work through issues surrounding transformation programme.

Capita says Brexit increased uncertainty

Capita Plc : Underlying revenue growth on a like for like basis(1) of 8.8 pct for half year . Underlying operating margin(1) of 13.2 pct (H1 2015 on a like for like basis(1): 12.9 pct) for half year . "Expect delays to be more than offset in medium-term by incremental opportunities that arise as clients respond to impacts of UK leaving EU." . Underlying profit before tax(1) up 8 pct to 285.3m stg(H1 2015: 264.9m stg) for half year . Reported profit before tax 186.1m stg(H1 2015: 146.1m stg) for half year . "While it is too early to know impact of recent EU referendum, it has created increased uncertainty" ."We are continuing to experience some delays in decision making in short term.".

Capita says Pensions Regulator extends partnership

Capita Plc : Contract extension is worth an additional 37 mln stg over three years and will run from October 2018 .Pensions regulator extends partnership with Capita for an additional three years.

Capita names Ian Powell as new chairman from next year

Capita Plc : Appoints chairman designate . To announce appointment of ian powell as non-executive director and chairman designate from 1 september 2016. .Ian will succeed martin bolland as non-executive chairman on 1 january 2017..

Capita says selected by Tesco mobile for 140 mln stg partnership

Capita Plc : Selected by Tesco mobile to form partnership . Deal is worth approximately 140 mln stg for an initial five year term and is due to commence on Aug. 1 2016 . Capita has secured major new and extended contracts worth over 800 mln stg in first six months of 2016 . Following due consultation, approximately 550 permanent employees will transfer to Capita under TUPE regulations .Further 240 temporary staff will continue to work on Tesco mobile account under Capita's management.