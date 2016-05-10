CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA : Said on Friday that Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency authorized the start of commercial operations of the small hydroelectric power plant Mata Velha and the first windmills of Campo dos Ventos and Sao Benedito wind farms . Overall capacity of Mata Velha power plant is 24.0 MW, with physical guarantee of 13.1 MWm .Wind farms Campo dos Ventos and Sao Benedito amount to 231.0 MW of installed capacity.