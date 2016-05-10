Edition:
India

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA (CPRE3.SA)

CPRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.90BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.32 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.58
Open
R$ 13.64
Day's High
R$ 13.90
Day's Low
R$ 13.34
Volume
15,900
Avg. Vol
322,322
52-wk High
R$ 13.90
52-wk Low
R$ 10.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CPFL announces start of operations of new capacities
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA : Said on Friday that Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency authorized the start of commercial operations of the small hydroelectric power plant Mata Velha and the first windmills of Campo dos Ventos and Sao Benedito wind farms . Overall capacity of Mata Velha power plant is 24.0 MW, with physical guarantee of 13.1 MWm .Wind farms Campo dos Ventos and Sao Benedito amount to 231.0 MW of installed capacity.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

CPFL Energias Renovaveis SA News

UPDATE 1-Shareholders in CPFL Renovaveis in dispute with China's State Grid

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 20 Minority shareholders in the renewable energy unit of Brazil´s power holding company CPFL Energia SA are questioning the price offered by State Grid Corp of China to buy out minority shareholders in the unit, according to documents seen by Reuters.

» More CPRE3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials