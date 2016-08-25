Cyfrowy Polsat SA (CPS.WA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cyfrowy Polsat's Q2 net falls 22 pct y/y, below expectations
Cyfrowy Polsat
Polkomtel reaches 100 pct stake in Midas
Midas SA
InPost terminates contracts with Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel
InPost SA
WSE to suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25
Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE): To suspend trading of Midas'
Poland's Cyfrowy says to pay out dividend in '17, reduce debt
Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat
Cyfrowy Polsat's Polkomtel plans to increase stake in Midas to 100 pct
Cyfrowy Polsat SA:Its mobile unit Polkomtel wants to buy remaining shares of the group's key infrastructure partner Midas.Polkomtel will take actions aimed to announce and conduct a mandatory squeeze-out, rematerialization of Midas’s shares and delisting it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange's regular market. Full Article
Cyfrowy Polsat SA raises Midas stake to 93 pct - Reuters
Cyfrowy Polsat SA:It has bought a further 27.2 percent of the group's key infrastructure partner Midas MDSP.WA, adding to the 66 percent it acquired earlier this year - Reuters.In Feb. Cyfrowy's mobile telecoms unit Polkomtel bought for a token sum a controlling stake in Midas from their joint owner, Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.The group also launched a bid to buy the remaining 34 percent for 0.81 zlotys per share.Midas, worth 1.14 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse, sells access to its high speed mobile broadband network, with Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel its strategic clients.Midas made a net loss last year of 106 million zlotys, reduced from 321 million in 2014 with the help of a 126 million-zloty deferred tax benefit. Full Article
Cyfrowy Polsat SA appoints new CEO
Cyfrowy Polsat SA:Appoints Tobias Solorz new chairman of management board in place of Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda. Full Article
Cyfrowy Polsat SA to consider takeover of Midas at start of 2016
Cyfrowy Polsat SA:Company's chief executive, Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda, said the company will look into a potential takeover of Midas at the start of 2016.Company and Midas are both controlled by billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak. Full Article
BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat signs long-term contract with Eutelsat for lease of multiple transponders
* CYFROWY POLSAT GROUP SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS FOR LEASE OF MULTIPLE TRANSPONDERS