Cyfrowy Polsat's Q2 net falls 22 pct y/y, below expectations

Cyfrowy Polsat : Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said in a statement. . Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the profit at 306 million zlotys. . Cyfrowy said the profit fell due to higher amortisation expense resulting from consolidating the results of its subsidiary Midas. .Cyfrowy's revenue fell 1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 2.44 billion zlotys, as expected..

Polkomtel reaches 100 pct stake in Midas

Midas SA :Said on Wednesday that Polkomtel, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat , bought the remaining 6.8 pct stake in Midas (100.1 mln shares) for 81.1 million zlotys ($20.7 million) and reaches 100 pct stake in the company.

InPost terminates contracts with Cyfrowy Polsat, Polkomtel

InPost SA : Said on Tuesday that on May 31 it terminated contracts with Cyfrowy Polsat SA and its unit Polkomtel upon giving a 3-month notice .The contracts, which concerned the delivery of post, were unprofitable, InPost said in its statement.

WSE to suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25

Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE): To suspend trading of Midas' shares as of May 25 due to the mandatory squeeze-out offer and planned rematerialization of the company's shares announced by Polkomtel .Polkomtel is a unit of the listed media company, Cyfrowy Polsat .

Poland's Cyfrowy says to pay out dividend in '17, reduce debt

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat : Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat aims to return to regular dividend payouts and looks to pay it out from its 2016 profit, Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag told reporters on Thursday. . The company will also be able to pay off some of its debt, Szelag said, adding that its net debt to EBITDA ratio would likely fall to 3.2 from the 3.34 at the end of the first quarter. Further company coverage: [CPS.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski) ((wiktor.szary@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Cyfrowy Polsat's Polkomtel plans to increase stake in Midas to 100 pct

Cyfrowy Polsat SA:Its mobile unit Polkomtel wants to buy remaining shares of the group's key infrastructure partner Midas.Polkomtel will take actions aimed to announce and conduct a mandatory squeeze-out, rematerialization of Midas’s shares and delisting it from the Warsaw Stock Exchange's regular market.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA raises Midas stake to 93 pct - Reuters

Cyfrowy Polsat SA:It has bought a further 27.2 percent of the group's key infrastructure partner Midas MDSP.WA, adding to the 66 percent it acquired earlier this year - Reuters.In Feb. Cyfrowy's mobile telecoms unit Polkomtel bought for a token sum a controlling stake in Midas from their joint owner, Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.The group also launched a bid to buy the remaining 34 percent for 0.81 zlotys per share.Midas, worth 1.14 billion zlotys on the Warsaw bourse, sells access to its high speed mobile broadband network, with Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel its strategic clients.Midas made a net loss last year of 106 million zlotys, reduced from 321 million in 2014 with the help of a 126 million-zloty deferred tax benefit.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA appoints new CEO

Cyfrowy Polsat SA:Appoints Tobias Solorz new chairman of management board in place of Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda.

Cyfrowy Polsat SA to consider takeover of Midas at start of 2016

Cyfrowy Polsat SA:Company's chief executive, Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda, said the company will look into a potential takeover of Midas at the start of 2016.Company and Midas are both controlled by billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.