Crew Energy Inc : Q2 FFO per share c$0.11 . Crew Energy Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Crew Energy Inc qtrly achieved production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015 . Achieved Q2 production of 21,950 boe per day, 24% higher than same period in 2015 . For 2017, have approximately 24% of estimated natural gas price exposure hedged . Forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day .Ramped up activity to increase production and position Co to meet forecast 2016 average production range of 23,000 to 25,000 boe per day.