Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.BO)

CRBR.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

335.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.65 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs332.35
Open
Rs335.00
Day's High
Rs342.00
Day's Low
Rs333.10
Volume
24,048
Avg. Vol
39,257
52-wk High
Rs364.80
52-wk Low
Rs228.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India cenbank removes restrictions on purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal are withdrawn with immediate effect .  Full Article

Carborundum Universal Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Carborundum Universal June-qtr consol profit down 3 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 417.7 million rupees versus 431 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

