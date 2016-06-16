Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)
CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
334.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India cenbank removes restrictions on purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal
Reserve Bank of India: RBI - Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal are withdrawn with immediate effect . Full Article
BRIEF-India's Carborundum Universal June-qtr consol profit down 3 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 417.7 million rupees versus 431 million rupees year ago