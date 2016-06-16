Edition:
India

Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)

CRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

334.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.70 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs332.20
Open
Rs330.05
Day's High
Rs342.40
Day's Low
Rs330.05
Volume
152,696
Avg. Vol
115,452
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs233.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India cenbank removes restrictions on purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - Restrictions placed on the purchase of shares of Carborundum Universal are withdrawn with immediate effect .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Carborundum Universal Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Carborundum Universal June-qtr consol profit down 3 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 417.7 million rupees versus 431 million rupees year ago

» More CRBR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials