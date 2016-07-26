Croda International Plc : Expect to deliver further top and bottom line progress in second half of 2016 . Interim dividend up 5.6 percent to 100 penceper share . H1 adjusted pretax profit 148.5 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago .H1 sales rose 7.8 percent to 608.7 million stg.

Croda International PLC:Says it has agreed to acquire Incotec Group B.V.Says the total consideration, inclusive of debt, is e155 million (£109m).Says the acquisition is expected to complete on 4 December 2015.