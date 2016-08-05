Edition:
India

CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,389.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-36.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,425.65
Open
Rs1,417.50
Day's High
Rs1,444.00
Day's Low
Rs1,386.40
Volume
68,341
Avg. Vol
51,598
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55

Credit Analysis and Research appoints Rajesh Mokashi as CEO
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Credit Analysis and Research Ltd : June-quarter net profit 246.7 million rupees versus 174.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 571.5 million rupees versus 484.4 million rupees last year . Board approves setting up unit for advisory, research, training services . Declares dividend of 6 rupees per share . Appointed Rajesh Mokashi as MD and CEO . Further company coverage [CREI.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

