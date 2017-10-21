Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ash Grove Cement announces stockholder approval of pending acquisition by CRH Plc

Oct 20 (Reuters) - CRH Plc :Ash Grove Cement Company announces stockholder approval of pending acquisition by CRH Plc.Ash Grove Cement Co - ‍merger with CRH Plc approved by stockholders holding more than majority of outstanding voting stock, acting by written consent​.

Ash Grove receives third party offer at value of $3.7 bln to $3.8 bln

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ash Grove Cement Co :Ash Grove cement company provides updates regarding pending acquisition by crh plc.Received preliminary, non-binding competing proposal from third party to buy co at indicated enterprise value of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion​.Board of directors of Ash Grove has determined that such proposal could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal​.Special meeting for vote on merger agreement with CRH Plc set for November 1, 2017​.

CRH says Mark Towe to retire from board at end of 2016

CRH Plc : Board change . Mark Towe has confirmed his intention to retire from CRH board at end of 2016 .Mark, who joined CRH in 1997 and was appointed a CRH director in July 2008, will continue in his role as chairman, CRH Americas..

INTERVIEW-CRH CEO says seeing no big Brexit impact on UK business

CRH Plc : CRH finance director says sees normalised net debt at 2.2/2.3 times EBITDA , expects year end 2x or below EBITDA . CRH CEO says debt reduction gives capacity to go out and do further big or small deals . CRH CEO says has not seen a big change in UK business since Brexit vote, people just bit more cautious . CRH CEO says sees no real change in UK for 2016, things calmed down until nature of future EU relationship known Further company coverage: [CRH.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CRH interim dividend up, sees FY earnings above 3 bln eur

Crh Plc : H1 pretax profit 407 million eur versus 63 million eur year ago . Interim dividend up 1.6 percent to 0.188 eur per share . H1 EBITDA 1.12 billion eur . H1 operating profit 588 million eur versus 189 million eur year ago . On track to deliver year-end debt metrics at or below normalised levels . While impact of Brexit unclear for medium term, H2 outlook for European operations is for a continuation of H1 trends . In Americas, we expect positive momentum seen in construction markets during first half of year to continue into second half . Expect further progress in second half with full year reported EBITDA in excess of 3 billion euros Further company coverage: [CRH.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CRH sees H1 EBITDA of about 1.1 bln euro

Crh Plc :Now expect total group EBITDA for first half of 2016 to be approximately eur 1.1 billion.

CRH Plc recommends final dividend

CRH Plc:Recommends final dividend of 44c per share, in line with the final dividend for 2014.Proposed to pay the final dividend on 6 May 2016 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 11 March 2016.