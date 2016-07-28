CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)
2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$2.96
--
--
--
--
448,492
$12.35
$2.63
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CRH Medical Q2 revenue $16.59 mln versus $10.88 mln
CRH Medical Corp
CRH Medical acquires 51 pct stake of Arapahoe Gastroenterology
CRH Medical Corp
CRH Medical says acquired 51 pct ownership of Austin Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, llc
Crh Medical Corp : Completed a new, accretive transaction whereby crh has acquired 51% ownership of austin gastroenterology anesthesia associates, llc .Purchase price for transaction was funded through our scotiabank credit facility and cash on hand. Full Article
CRH Medical Corporation announces acquisition of Johns Creek Anesthesia
CRH Medical Corporation:Has completed a new, accretive transaction whereby CRH has acquired 100% ownership of Johns Creek Anesthesia LLC.Purchase price for the transaction was funded with cash on hand. Full Article
CRH Medical Secures US$33 Mln Credit Facility From Scotiabank; Replaces Existing Debt
CRH Medical Corporation:entered into an agreement with The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank") for a US$33M Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility.The Facility will replace existing debt and will be used to assist in the financing of potential future acquisitions.Facility has initially been used to repay in full CRH's senior secured credit facility with Knight Therapeutics Inc. ("Knight") in the amount of US$22M, and to repay an unsecured subordinated loan to the Bloom Burton Healthcare Structured Lending Fund II in the amount of US$2M.interest rate on the loans repaid was 10% and 12%, respectively.Company's outstanding indebtedness to Crown Capital Partners ("Crown") in the amount of CAD$22.5M will remain in place.CRH plans to use the Facility as a revolving facility, keeping cash balances low to further reduce interest expense. The approximate financing expense savings for 2016 is expected to be US$2.5M.interest for the Facility is calculated using a set formula with a base rate plus 2.5% - 3.0%, depending on the Company's total debt to EBITDA ratio.Under the Facility, using the current base rate, CRH has an expected total interest cost of approximately 3.5% per annum.Facility matures on April 30, 2018 and is self-amortizing with fixed quarterly repayments of approximately 5% of the outstanding balance each quarter. Full Article
Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out
DUBLIN A majority of Ash Grove Cement's shareholders approved the sale of the U.S. cement maker to Ireland's CRH on Friday after a rival bid from Summit Materials failed to materialize.