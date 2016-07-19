Edition:
Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)

CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€24.58
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
49,454
52-wk High
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chargeurs acquires US-based Main Tape Inc.
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Chargeurs SA : Chargeurs extends the protective films division's global leadership by acquiring US-based Main Tape Inc. .Acquires with immediate effect, the entire capital of Main Tape Inc. From Nekoosa Holdings, Inc..  Full Article

Chargeurs: issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro PP
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Chargeurs Sa : Issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro private placement (Euro PP) . Includes 25 million euros private placement notes issue underwritten by the French government-sponsored Novo 1 midcap fund, advised by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners and managed by France Titrisation . Funds have been raised at a very attractive average interest rate of 2.90 pct . Kepler Cheuvreux acted as the group's financial advisor and arranger for the deal and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as its legal advisor .Includes a 32 million euros bank loan provided and arranged by Landesbank Saar, Bank Of China Limited and Bred Banque Populaire.  Full Article

Chargeurs confirms FY 2016 guidance
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Chargeurs SA:Group confirms its objectives for the year 2016 of generating increased recurring operating profit and high free cash flow.  Full Article

Chargeurs comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.30 euros/share
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Chargeurs SA:2016 recurring operating profit is set to grow and free cash flow should remain high.Recommended 2015 dividend up 50 pct at 0.30 euros per share.  Full Article

Chargeurs raises 2015 recurring operating profit target
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Chargeurs SA:Group has raised its target for 2015 recurring operating profit to 27 million euros from the previously estimated 26 million euros.  Full Article

Chargeurs SA News

BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 EBITDA rises to 29.1‍​ million euros

* H1 EBITDA EUR 29.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

Earnings vs. Estimates

