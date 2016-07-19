Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chargeurs acquires US-based Main Tape Inc.

Chargeurs SA : Chargeurs extends the protective films division's global leadership by acquiring US-based Main Tape Inc. .Acquires with immediate effect, the entire capital of Main Tape Inc. From Nekoosa Holdings, Inc..

Chargeurs: issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro PP

Chargeurs Sa : Issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro private placement (Euro PP) . Includes 25 million euros private placement notes issue underwritten by the French government-sponsored Novo 1 midcap fund, advised by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners and managed by France Titrisation . Funds have been raised at a very attractive average interest rate of 2.90 pct . Kepler Cheuvreux acted as the group's financial advisor and arranger for the deal and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as its legal advisor .Includes a 32 million euros bank loan provided and arranged by Landesbank Saar, Bank Of China Limited and Bred Banque Populaire.

Chargeurs confirms FY 2016 guidance

Chargeurs SA:Group confirms its objectives for the year 2016 of generating increased recurring operating profit and high free cash flow.

Chargeurs comments on FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.30 euros/share

Chargeurs SA:2016 recurring operating profit is set to grow and free cash flow should remain high.Recommended 2015 dividend up 50 pct at 0.30 euros per share.

Chargeurs raises 2015 recurring operating profit target

Chargeurs SA:Group has raised its target for 2015 recurring operating profit to 27 million euros from the previously estimated 26 million euros.