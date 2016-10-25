Edition:
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)

CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

222.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.80 (+2.68%)
Prev Close
Rs216.35
Open
Rs216.00
Day's High
Rs226.55
Day's Low
Rs216.00
Volume
1,351,258
Avg. Vol
661,774
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals posts Sept-quarter profit
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 549.6 million rupees . Sept quarter net sales 8.90 billion rupees .Net loss in sept quarter last year was 25.3 million rupees.  Full Article

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says June-qtr net profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 919.4 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 11.21 billion rupees .  Full Article

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd News

BRIEF-Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals says news item on Surya Roshni deal is "factually incorrect"

* Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited clarifies on news item on co eyeing controlling stake in Surya Roshni

Earnings vs. Estimates

