Crombie REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie reit reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results . Qtrly affo per unit $0.24 .Crombie real estate investment trust says ffo, as adjusted, for three months ended june 30, 2016 $0.28 per unit diluted.

Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys . Acquisition remains subject to certain conditions and is expected to close before end of June 2016 .Says approval of deal by 99.60% of votes cast.

Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction and public offering of $131.6 million subscription receipts . $324.6 million cash portion to be funded through public offering of $131.6 million of subscription receipts, revolving term credit facility . Transaction will be funded through payment of approximately $324.6 million in cash and empire or its subsidiaries . To purchase 2 parcels of development land, to invest in renovation and expansion of 10 properties anchored by Sobeys . Properties, DCs, and land acquired from wholly-owned subsidiaries of Empire Company limited for approximately $360 million . Says deal immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations . To purchase portfolio of 19 retail properties, 50% interest in three distribution centres .Including modernizations investment of approximately $58 million, transaction totals approximately $418 million.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly distribution

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from February 1, 2016, to and including February 29, 2016.The distribution will be payable on March 15, 2016, to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly distribution

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from November 1, 2015, to and including November 30, 2015.distribution will be payable on December 15, 2015, to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2015.