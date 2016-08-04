Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR_u.TO)
13.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$13.53
--
--
--
--
108,684
$14.91
$13.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Crombie REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie REIT announces unitholder meeting voting results for $418 million transaction with Sobeys
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie REIT announces $418 million portfolio transaction
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly distribution
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from February 1, 2016, to and including February 29, 2016.The distribution will be payable on March 15, 2016, to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016. Full Article
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust announces monthly distribution
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of $0.07417 per unit for the period from November 1, 2015, to and including November 30, 2015.distribution will be payable on December 15, 2015, to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall
* Crombie REIT announces agreement with Sears Canada Inc. at Avalon mall