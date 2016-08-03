Edition:
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT_u.TO)

CRT_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.26
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
24,915
52-wk High
$15.65
52-wk Low
$13.61

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CT REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.210
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Ct Real Estate Investment Trust : Ct reit announces strong second quarter results . Ffo for q2 was $52.0 million or $0.263 per unit (diluted non-gaap) .Qtrly Affo Per Unit Increased To $0.210 Per Unit (Diluted Non gaap).  Full Article

Canadian Tire Corp says acquired additional 2.03% interest in CT REIT
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - : Has acquired an additional 2.03% interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust .As a result of transaction, CTC increased its ownership in aggregate issued and outstanding Class B units and units by about 1.02%.  Full Article

CT REIT Q1 FFO $0.26 per unit
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

CT Real Estate Investment Trust : Real Estate Investment Trust Qtrly Adjusted Funds From Operations/Unit Non-Gaap $0.206 . Q1 ffo $0.26 per unit . Q1 FFO per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Continues to be on track to close on recently announced sale,leaseback transaction with ctc .Ct reit announces strong first quarter results.  Full Article

CT Real Estate Investment Trust announces agreement to acquire and leaseback distribution centre property in Bolton
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

CT Real Estate Investment Trust:To acquire a 1.4 million square foot facility and 81 acres of trailer parking from Canadian Tire Corporation at a total investment of $325 million.REIT proposes to use any combination of Class B limited partnership (LP) units, Class C LP units, cash on hand, draws on its credit facility and/or proceeds of other new debt or equity financings to fund the transaction.  Full Article

CT Real Estate Investment Trust declares distribution
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

CT Real Estate Investment Trust:Declared a distribution for the period of January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2016 of $0.05667 per trust unit.Payable on February 16 to unitholders of record date as on January 31.  Full Article

CT Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-CT REIT Q2 ‍FFO $0.283​ per unit

* Qtrly ‍funds from operations per unit (diluted, non-gaap) $0.283​

