Cashbuild says Q1 ‍revenue up 5 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CASHBUILD LTD ::‍REVENUE FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 5% ON Q1 OF PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍TRANSACTIONS FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 2%, WITH NEW STORES CONTRIBUTING 4% OF INCREASE AND EXISTING STORES DECREASED BY 2%​.

Cashbuild six-month HEPS rises

Cashbuild Ltd : Audited interim results and dividend declaration December 2016 . Six-month revenue 5.170 billion rand versus 4.509 billion rand year ago . Six-month headline earnings per share at 1 189.2 cents versus 1 089.5 cents year ago . Interim dividend, of 540 cents (2015: 513 cents) per ordinary share .Management is cautiously optimistic about top line trading prospects for group for remainder of financial year.

Cashbuild says full-year revenue up 13 pct

Cashbuild Ltd : 13 pct increase in FY revenue . 41 pct increase in FY headline earnings .excluding BEE . 15 pct increase in FY net asset value per share .excluding BEE .Board has declared a final dividend of 488 cents (2015: 336 cents) per ordinary share.

Cashbuild Ltd : Trading update . Excluding impact of BEE transaction, Cashbuild expects that basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted headline earnings per share, for year ended June 30 2016, to be between 40 pct and 45 pct higher than prior financial year .Including impact of BEE transaction sees FY diluted HEPS between 1840.4 cents and 1915.8 cents (June 30 2015: 1508.5 cents).

Cashbuild says Q4 revenue for company up by 9 pct

