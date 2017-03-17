Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Appdynamics files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

Appdynamics Inc : Files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing . Appdynamics Inc - applying for withdrawal of ipo because company has entered into agreement and plan of merger with Cisco Systems, Inc .Appdynamics Inc - had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in december 2016.

Cisco reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.57

Cisco Systems Inc : Cisco reports second quarter earnings . Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 . Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 . Q2 revenue $11.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.55 billion . Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Cisco sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.59 . Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $11.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sees Q3 revenue down 2 pct to 0 pct year over year . Cisco - increases quarterly cash dividend 12 pct to $0.29 .Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.44 to $0.49.

Cisco, Salesforce announce global strategic alliance

Cisco Systems Inc : Cisco and Salesforce announce global strategic alliance . Collaboration integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017 . IOT integrations are expected to be available in second half of 2017 and pricing will be announced at that time . Cos to develop,market solutions that join Cisco's collaboration, IOT,contact center platforms with Salesforce sales cloud, IOT cloud,service cloud .Integrations between Cisco's unified contact center enterprise,Salesforce's service cloud are available Thursday through Salesforce AppExchange.

Cisco Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

Cisco Systems Inc : Cisco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings . Q4 earnings per share $0.56 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 . Q4 revenue $12.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $12.57 billion . Announced a restructuring enabling us to optimize our cost base in lower growth areas of our portfolio . Estimates gaap eps will be $0.42 to $0.47, lower than non-gaap eps by $0.13 to $0.16 per share in q1 of fiscal 2017 . Sees q1 revenue -1% to 1% growth year over year (normalized to exclude sp video cpe business for q1 fy 2016) . Sees q1 gaap $0.42 - $0.47; sees q1 non-gaap $0.58 to $0.60 . Says restructuring will eliminate up to 5,500 positions, representing approximately 7 percent of our global workforce . Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $12.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Will further invest in key priority areas such as security, iot, collaboration, next generation data center and cloud . Expect to reinvest substantially all of cost savings from restructuring actions back into key businesses .Product backlog was about $4.6 billion at end of fiscal 2016, up 1% compared with balance at end of fy 2015, excluding sp video cpe business.

Cisco laying off upward of 14,000 employees- CRN

: Cisco Systems laying off upward of 14,000 employees, representing nearly 20 percent of co's global workforce - CRN, citing sources close to co . Cisco Systems expected to announce job cuts within next few weeks, as many early retirement package plans have already been offered to employees - CRN Source: http://bit.ly/2aZNyNl Further company coverage: [CSCO.O] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Eurotech to develop vertical solutions with Cisco software

Eurotech SpA : Signs an indirect solutions technology integrator agreement with Cisco .This agreement enables Eurotech to offer purpose built devices, like industrial or transportation grade gateway systems, together with Cisco 5921 software worldwide.

Cisco announces intent to acquire CloudLock

Cisco Systems Inc : Cisco announces intent to acquire CloudLock . Under terms of agreement, Cisco will pay $293 million in cash and assumed equity awards . CloudLock team will join Cisco's networking and security business group under senior vice president and general manager David Goeckeler .Cisco will also pay additional retention-based incentives for CloudLock employees who join Cisco.

Arista says ITC issued a final determination in suit brought by Cisco Systems against co

Arista Networks Inc : Says International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a final determination in suit brought by Cisco Systems against Arista .Arista Networks Inc says ITC concluded Arista does not violate section 337 with respect to two of five patents under investigation.

Cisco says CEO Chuck Robbins adopts a pre-arranged stock trading plan

Cisco Systems Inc : On June 20, CEO Charles Robbins adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell up to 148,800 shares of Cisco stock acquired upon vesting of RSUS .Says CEO's stock trading plan scheduled to terminate in august 2017.

Cisco Systems declares quarterly dividend $0.26/shr

Cisco Systems Inc : Cisco Systems Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share .Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share.