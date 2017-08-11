Edition:
Chartwell announces second quarter 2017 results
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :Chartwell announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 FFO per share C$0.21.Chartwell Retirement Residences qtrly ‍same property NOI $63.3 million versus $62.6 million​.Chartwell Retirement Residences qtrly ‍same property occupancy 92.5 percent versus 93.2 percent​.  Full Article

Chartwell Retirement Residences posts Q2 AFFO $0.21/unit
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $ 0.2 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21 . Qtrly same property occupancy increased 1.6 percentage points to 93.4 pct . Qtrly total AFFO per unit $ 0.21 .Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income ("NOI") up $4.2 million or 8.4 pct versus last year.  Full Article

Chartwell buys retirement residence in Midland, Ontario
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Chartwell announces acquisition of a modern retirement residence in Midland, Ontario . Aggregate purchase price of $31.5 million . Purchase price will be settled in cash, . Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 121-suite tiffin house retirement residence in Midland, Ontario .Chartwell estimates that, upon stabilization, acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.6%.  Full Article

BRIEF-Chartwell to buy portfolio of three retirement residences in Ontario for $121 mln

* Chartwell retirement residences- definitive agreement to acquire portfolio of three retirement residences in ontario for purchase price of $121.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

