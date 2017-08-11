Chartwell Retirement Residences : Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $ 0.2 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21 . Qtrly same property occupancy increased 1.6 percentage points to 93.4 pct . Qtrly total AFFO per unit $ 0.21 .Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income ("NOI") up $4.2 million or 8.4 pct versus last year.

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Chartwell announces acquisition of a modern retirement residence in Midland, Ontario . Aggregate purchase price of $31.5 million . Purchase price will be settled in cash, . Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 121-suite tiffin house retirement residence in Midland, Ontario .Chartwell estimates that, upon stabilization, acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.6%.