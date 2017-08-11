Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH_u.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chartwell announces second quarter 2017 results
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences posts Q2 AFFO $0.21/unit
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell buys retirement residence in Midland, Ontario
Chartwell Retirement Residences
BRIEF-Chartwell to buy portfolio of three retirement residences in Ontario for $121 mln
* Chartwell retirement residences- definitive agreement to acquire portfolio of three retirement residences in ontario for purchase price of $121.0 million