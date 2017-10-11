Oct 11 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc :FY COMPLETIONS UP 28% TO 3,389 HOMES.FY OPEN SALES OUTLETS UP 9% AT 47.FURTHER 18 SITES UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO ENSURE INCREASE NUMBER OF OPEN SELLING OUTLETS IN FY18.
Countryside Properties Plc : Countryside FY 2016 trading statement . Fy total completions up 12% to 2,657 units (2015: 2,364 units) . Fy private average selling price up 21% to £466,000 (2015: £385,000) . Record private forward order book up 64% at £225.4m (2015: £137.5m) . Total land bank increased to 27,205 plots (2015: 26,213) . Fy private sales rates 1 remained robust at 0.78 (2015: 0.76) . Our partnerships division has delivered a strong performance, with total completions up 10% at 1,874 homes versus 1,711 homes in 2015 . Trading over summer months and into autumn selling season has been robust . During 3 month period following eu referendum we saw an initial increase in cancellation rates but this has been more than offset by trading since . We enter 2017 with strong outlet growth and a record order book which leaves us well positioned to meet market expectations . While we are mindful of medium-term uncertainty over brexit, our targets, as outlined at ipo, remain unchanged .Continue to be firmly on track to deliver over 3,600 completions/year, operating margin of over 17%, improvement in roce to over 28% by 2018.
Countryside Properties Plc : Unaudited results for half year ended 31 March 2016 . Sales rate of 0.79 (HY 2015: 0.81) from 37 sales outlets (HY 2015: 27 sales outlets) . Group private forward order book of £205.3m, up 4 pct (HY 2015: £196.7m) . Adjusted operating profit for housebuilding: £27.7m (HY15: £19.0m) up 46 pct . Adjusted operating profit for partnerships: £23.1m (HY15: £16.3m) up 42 pct in half year . Remain on track to deliver medium-term plans of 3,600 completions, 17 pct adjusted operating margin and 28 pct return on capital employed by 2018 .Well placed to deliver 2016 full year expectations across all areas of group - chairman.
