Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software

July 19 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software.Completion of acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.

Constellation Software posts Q4 adj. earnings $5.75/shr

Constellation Software Inc : Constellation Software Inc announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 and declares quarterly dividend . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.75 . Q4 earnings per share $3.10 . Q4 revenue $564 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.8 million .Q4 earnings per share view $5.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Constellation offer gets undertakings worth 52.4 pct Bond Intl stake

Constellation Software Inc :As of Sept 30, co either owned, received irrevocable undertaking over c.52.4 pct of Bond Intl's issued share capital for purchase offer.

Bond Intl board says to consider Constellation Software offer

Bond International Software Plc : Board of directors of Bond notes announcement made on June 30 2016 by Constellation Software Inc .Board will consider offer; in meantime shareholders are advised to take no action.

Constellation Software to make cash offer for Bond International

Constellation Software Inc : Constellation Software Inc: cash offer for Bond International Software PLC ("bond") . Offer values existing issued ordinary share capital of bond at about GBP 44 million in aggregate .Says to make a cash offer through a wholly owned subsidiary for price of GBP 1.05 per ordinary share.

Constellation Software announces possible cash offer for Bond International

Constellation Software Inc : Offer at a price of 105 pence per ordinary share . Constellation Software Inc announces possible cash offer for Bond International Software Plc .Co's unit is largest shareholder in Bond, holding 27.3% of Bond's issued ordinary share capital.

Constellation Software says unit acquired all shares in capital of Vicrea Holding

Constellation Software Inc :Co's unit, Total Specific Solutions acquired all shares in capital of Vicrea Holding B.V..

Constellation Software Inc declares quarterly dividend

Constellation Software Inc:Declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 6, 2016 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 17, 2016.

Constellation Software Inc renews credit facility

Constellation Software Inc:Renews credit facility.Has completed an amendment and restatement of its credit facility agreement, extending its maturity date to August 2020.Facility limit has been increased from $300 million to $485 million with a syndicate of new and existing institution.