Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd : CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS . QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25 .QTRLY REVENUE C$40.3 MILLION VERSUS C$38.3 MILLION.

• Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle

Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle . Deal for $12 million . Ungava spirits will continue to operate from current location in Cowansville . Brand portfolio and other assets acquired by Corby will be operated as Ungava Spirits Co. Ltd., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary .Charles crawford will join Corby as President of Ungava Spirits.

Corby Spirit And Wine Limited : Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports fourth quarter and year-ended 2016 results . Quarterly earnings per share c$0.33 .Qtrly revenue c$37.2 million versus c$32.5 million.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:Declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable on March 11, 2016 on the Voting Class A Common Shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of the Company to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 26, 2016.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:Declared a special dividend of $0.62 per share.Payable on January 8, 2016 on Voting Class A common shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of the Company to shareholders of record date on December 11.Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.Payable on December 11 on Voting Class A Common Shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of Company to shareholders of record on November 27.