Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Canadian Tire Corp Q2 earnings per share C$2.46
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
Canadian Tire names Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
Canadian Tire Corp says acquired additional 2.03% interest in CT REIT
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
Canadian Tire reports Q1 earnings per share of c$0.90
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
Canadian Tire Corporation Limited recalls Danson Decor Christmas lights - CNSWCH
Canadian Tire Corporation Limited:Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is recalling the holiday collection brand of indoor and outdoor Christmas light strings, supplied by Danson Decor Inc. and manufactured by Taizhou Hongpeng Colour Lanterns (CSA file No. 241989), as they may pose a fire and shock hazard - - CNSWCH.Only products manufactured after the spring of 2015 and sold between Aug. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2015, are affected - CNSWCH. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit beats estimates
Aug 10 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a quarterly profit that comfortably beat analysts' expectations on strong demand for apparel and sports gear.