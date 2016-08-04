Edition:
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)

CTCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

157.88CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$157.88
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
219,918
52-wk High
$171.91
52-wk Low
$128.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian Tire Corp Q2 earnings per share C$2.46
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Canadian Tire Corporation delivers strong Q2 results . Q2 earnings per share view c$2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canadian tire corporation delivers strong Q2 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.46 . Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased $121.1 million, or 3.1% in Q2 .Q2 revenue view C$3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Canadian Tire names Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Appointment of Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO of company, effective immediately. . Wetmore will remain a director of company but will step down as deputy chairman of board .Wetmore succeeds Michael Medline who became president in 2013 and CEO in 2014.  Full Article

Canadian Tire Corp says acquired additional 2.03% interest in CT REIT
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - : Has acquired an additional 2.03% interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust .As a result of transaction, CTC increased its ownership in aggregate issued and outstanding Class B units and units by about 1.02%.  Full Article

Canadian Tire reports Q1 earnings per share of c$0.90
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Qtrly retail sales increase 2.2% and same store sales up 1.0% in quarter over q1 2015 . Qtrly same store sales up in all core retail banners . Qtrly excluding petroleum, consolidated revenue increased $91.9 million , or 4.3% in quarter . Canadian tire corporation delivers strong q1 results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.90 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited recalls Danson Decor Christmas lights - CNSWCH
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited:Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is recalling the holiday collection brand of indoor and outdoor Christmas light strings, supplied by Danson Decor Inc. and manufactured by Taizhou Hongpeng Colour Lanterns (CSA file No. 241989), as they may pose a fire and shock hazard - - CNSWCH.Only products manufactured after the spring of 2015 and sold between Aug. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2015, are affected - CNSWCH.  Full Article

