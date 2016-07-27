Canadian Utilities Ltd : Canadian utilities reports second quarter 2016 earnings . Says Q2 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $131 million compared to $101 million in 2015 .Earnings in Q2 reduced by one-time earnings impact resulting from retroactive regulatory decision Atco Gas Australia received.

Canadian Utilities Ltd:Declared a first quarter dividend of 32.50 cents per Class A non-voting and Class B common share.Says a 10% increase over the 29.50 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters.Dividend is payable March 1, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2016.