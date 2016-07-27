Edition:
Canadian Utilities Ltd (CU.TO)

CU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.50CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$39.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
235,475
52-wk High
$42.44
52-wk Low
$34.83

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian Utilities posts rise in Q2 adjusted earnings
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Canadian Utilities Ltd : Canadian utilities reports second quarter 2016 earnings . Says Q2 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $131 million compared to $101 million in 2015 .Earnings in Q2 reduced by one-time earnings impact resulting from retroactive regulatory decision Atco Gas Australia received.  Full Article

Canadian Utilities Ltd increases common share dividend
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

Canadian Utilities Ltd:Declared a first quarter dividend of 32.50 cents per Class A non-voting and Class B common share.Says a 10% increase over the 29.50 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters.Dividend is payable March 1, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2016.  Full Article

Canadian Utilities Ltd News

BRIEF-Canadian Utilities Q1 adjusted earnings $215 mln

* Canadian Utilities reports record first quarter 2017 earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

