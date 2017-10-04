Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cominar's board appoints Sylvain Cossette as president and chief executive officer

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit :Board of trustees announces appointment of Sylvain Cossette as president and chief executive officer.Michel Dallaire, Cominar's long-time chief executive officer, will devote himself to duties as chairman of board of trustees.Beginning January 1, 2018, Sylvain will also replace Alain Dallaire on board of trustees.

Cominar REIT Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly earnings per share $0.41; qtrly operating revenue $217.3 million, down 3.3 percent . Q2 revenue view C$217.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.42 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ivanhoé Cambridge cuts stake in Cominar REIT to slightly above 5 pct

Ivanhoé Cambridge: Announces the disposal of a portion of its units in Cominar REIT .Reduces its interest from 7.8 percent to slightly above 5 percent of trust units.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces February 2016 Monthly Distribution

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of 12.25 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016, payable on March 15, 2016.