Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO)

CUF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
511,249
52-wk High
$15.63
52-wk Low
$11.84

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cominar's board appoints Sylvain Cossette as president and chief executive officer
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit :Board of trustees announces appointment of Sylvain Cossette as president and chief executive officer.Michel Dallaire, Cominar's long-time chief executive officer, will devote himself to duties as chairman of board of trustees.Beginning January 1, 2018, Sylvain will also replace Alain Dallaire on board of trustees.  Full Article

Cominar REIT Q2 earnings per share $0.41
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly earnings per share $0.41; qtrly operating revenue $217.3 million, down 3.3 percent . Q2 revenue view C$217.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.42 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Ivanhoé Cambridge cuts stake in Cominar REIT to slightly above 5 pct
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Ivanhoé Cambridge: Announces the disposal of a portion of its units in Cominar REIT .Reduces its interest from 7.8 percent to slightly above 5 percent of trust units.  Full Article

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces February 2016 Monthly Distribution
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of 12.25 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016, payable on March 15, 2016.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

