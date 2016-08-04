Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)
CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
898.20INR
23 Oct 2017
898.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.60 (+0.74%)
Rs6.60 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs891.60
Rs891.60
Open
Rs891.60
Rs891.60
Day's High
Rs901.90
Rs901.90
Day's Low
Rs887.45
Rs887.45
Volume
265,688
265,688
Avg. Vol
282,571
282,571
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55
Rs747.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cummins India June-qtr profit falls 14.2 pct
Cummins India Ltd
Cummins India March-qtr profit down about 14 pct
Cummins India Ltd
BRIEF-Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct
* June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year