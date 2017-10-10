Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron.Keyera Corp - has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited.Keyera Corp - agreement is for co to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron's Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta.Keyera Corp - agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments.Keyera Corp - under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera.
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd :Wheatstone LNG has commenced production from its onshore facility near Onslow, Western Australia.First LNG cargo is expected in coming weeks.
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SHAREHOLDINGS IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA AND CHEVRON BOTSWANA.AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $973 MILLION.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE 75% STAKE IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA).INTENDS TO MANAGE OVERALL OIL ASSET PORTFOLIO TO ENSURE THAT NET ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT IS LIMITED TO LESS THAN $500M OVER NEXT 12 MNTHS.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHEVRON BOTSWANA.
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :PETROFAC SECURES NORTH SEA CONTRACT EXTENSION.SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014.WILL CONTINUE TO DEPLOY ENGINEERING DELIVERY MODEL IN SUPPORT OF ALBA NORTH, ERSKINE AND CAPTAIN PLATFORMS, ALBA FSU AND CAPTAIN FPSO.12-MONTH AGREEMENT, WHICH COMES INTO EFFECT THIS MONTH, WILL INVOLVE CONTINUED PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SUPPORT TO CHEVRON'S KEY NORTH SEA ASSETS.
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : :Chevron says preparing to shut in its Petronius and Blind Faith facilities; will begin evacuating all personnel from both facilities Thursday morning.
Chevron Corp : State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage: [CVX.N] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).
Chevron Corp :Chevron products co- signed a long-term agreement with WEX Bank to issue and operate Chevron- and Texaco-branded commercial fleet cards commencing in Jan 2018..
Chevron Corp : Chevron - Can confirm that co has been in commercial discussions about interests in Bangladesh; at this stage,no decision has been made to sell interests Further company coverage: [CVX.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).
Chevron Corp : Under terms of SPA, ENN will receive up to 0.65 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of lng over 10 years . Chevron and ENN sign lng sales and purchase agreement .First delivery of LNG expected to start in 2018 or first half of 2019.
Phillips 66 Partners Lp : Phillips 66 partners to acquire south louisiana ngl logistics assets . Agreement reached for co to acquire a natural gas liquids logistics system in southeast louisiana currently owned by chevron . Partnership expects ebitda from acquired assets to be approximately $25 million in 2017 . Acquisition will be financed with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility .Transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2016 pending regulatory approvals.
