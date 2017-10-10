Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron.Keyera Corp - ‍has entered into a 20-year midstream agreement with chevron canada limited​.Keyera Corp - agreement is for co ‍to fractionate and handle natural gas liquids from Chevron's Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta​.Keyera Corp - ‍agreement includes an area of dedication that is in excess of 230,000 gross operated acres and also includes take-or-pay commitments​.Keyera Corp - ‍under terms of agreement, Chevron will deliver approximately 50% of its natural gas liquids from area of dedication to Keyera​.

Woodside Petroleum says Wheatstone LNG has commenced production ​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd :‍Wheatstone LNG has commenced production from its onshore facility near Onslow, Western Australia​‍.First LNG cargo is expected in coming weeks​.

Glencore ‍proposes to acquire stakes in Chevron South Africa, Chevron Botswana for $973 mln

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SHAREHOLDINGS IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA AND CHEVRON BOTSWANA​.‍AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $973 MILLION​.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE 75% STAKE IN CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA).‍INTENDS TO MANAGE OVERALL OIL ASSET PORTFOLIO TO ENSURE THAT NET ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT IS LIMITED TO LESS THAN $500M OVER NEXT 12 MNTHS​.ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY SIX PROPRIETARY (TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF CHEVRON BOTSWANA.

Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :PETROFAC SECURES NORTH SEA CONTRACT EXTENSION.SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014​.‍WILL CONTINUE TO DEPLOY ENGINEERING DELIVERY MODEL IN SUPPORT OF ALBA NORTH, ERSKINE AND CAPTAIN PLATFORMS, ALBA FSU AND CAPTAIN FPSO​.‍12-MONTH AGREEMENT, WHICH COMES INTO EFFECT THIS MONTH, WILL INVOLVE CONTINUED PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SUPPORT TO CHEVRON'S KEY NORTH SEA ASSETS​​.

Chevron says preparing to shut in its Petronius and Blind Faith facilities

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp : :Chevron says preparing to shut in its Petronius and Blind Faith facilities; will begin evacuating all personnel from both facilities Thursday morning.

State Street reports 6.23 pct passive stake in Chevron

Chevron Corp : State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage: [CVX.N] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Chevron enters deal with Wex Bank

Chevron Corp :Chevron products co- signed a long-term agreement with WEX Bank to issue and operate Chevron- and Texaco-branded commercial fleet cards commencing in Jan 2018..

Chevron Corp says has been in commercial discussions about interests in Bangladesh

Chevron Corp : Chevron - Can confirm that co has been in commercial discussions about interests in Bangladesh; at this stage,no decision has been made to sell interests Further company coverage: [CVX.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Chevron and ENN sign LNG sales and purchase deal

Chevron Corp : Under terms of SPA, ENN will receive up to 0.65 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of lng over 10 years . Chevron and ENN sign lng sales and purchase agreement .First delivery of LNG expected to start in 2018 or first half of 2019.

Phillips 66 partners to acquire South Louisiana NGL logistics assets

Phillips 66 Partners Lp : Phillips 66 partners to acquire south louisiana ngl logistics assets . Agreement reached for co to acquire a natural gas liquids logistics system in southeast louisiana currently owned by chevron . Partnership expects ebitda from acquired assets to be approximately $25 million in 2017 . Acquisition will be financed with cash and borrowings under partnership's revolving credit facility .Transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2016 pending regulatory approvals.