Canadian Western Bank : Cwb reports third quarter financial performance . Q3 adjusted cash earnings per share C$0.60 . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share C$0.55 . Q3 revenue C $169.1 million . Says "credit stress remains confined to oil and gas production loans" . Qtrly net interest income of $149.5 million up 6% .See adjusted cash EPS in fiscal 2016 to be lower due to impact of increased provisions for credit losses on ytd results versus 2015.

Canadian Western Bank : Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6.1 million shares from cwb at a price of $24.50per share . Cwb franchise finance portfolio purchase expected to reduce common equity tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points on closing in q3 .Cwb announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering to a $150 million offering of common shares.

Canadian Western Bank : CWB announces $125 million bought deal offering of common shares . Common equity Tier 1 ratio was 8.2 pct as of April 30, 2016 . Canadian Western Bank says underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 5.1 million shares at $24.50 per share . Estimates that its common equity tier 1 ratio would be approximately 8.8 pct as at April 30, 2016 after giving effect to offering .CWB Franchise finance portfolio purchase is expected to reduce CWB's common equity Tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points when it closes in Q3.

Canadian Western Bank : CWB reports second quarter financial performance . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share c$0.40 . Q2 revenue view c$161.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.41 .Q2 revenue c$164.5 million.

Canadian Western Bank:closed its domestic public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset First Preferred Shares Series 7 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 7 Preferred Shares"). CWB issued 5,600,000 Series 7 Preferred Shares at a price of $25 per share to raise gross proceeds of $140 million.The offering was underwritten on a bought deal basis by a syndicate led by National Bank Financial Inc.Net proceeds from the offering will be added to CWB's capital base and used for general corporate purposes and are expected to qualify as Tier 1 capital for CWB.The Series 7 Preferred Shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol CWB.PR.C.The offering of Series 7 Preferred Shares was completed by way of short form prospectus dated March 22, 2016, and filed in all provinces and territories of Canada.

Canadian Western Bank:Cw b announces nvcc preferred share offering.Says to issue $100 million non-cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares series 7.Says under the terms of the offering, cwb will issue 4 million series 7 preferred shares at a price of $25.00 per share.Net proceeds from offering to be added to cwb's capital base and expected to qualify as tier 1 capital for cwb.

Canadian Western Bank:Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share.Payable on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 17.